Fantasia & Kendall Taylor Renew Vows on Christmas Day… (PHOTOS)

It’s been two years since Fantasia Barrino married Kendall Taylor in a private ceremony back in 2014 (click HERE if you missed that), and this weekend, the couple decided to renew their vows.

Over Christmas weekend, Tasia walked down the aisle in a renewal ceremony with husband Taylor, which she shared on Instagram, stating that she and Taylor got married “the right way” this time around.

Fantasia also shared a photo of her ring and several photographs of her beautiful white gown.

Photos below…

Fantasia also shared a photo of her huge rock…

Congrats to the happy couple on their vow renewal!