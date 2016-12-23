Trending Topic: Wendy Williams’ Holiday ‘Throwback’ Goes Viral… (PHOTOS)

Wendy Williams has often been the subject of internet memes but this time, she’s gone viral from a throwback!

The talk show host posted what she clearly figured was a harmless Holiday throwback for #TBT (Throwback Thursday) pic of herself as an ‘awkward’ 12-year-old that sent the internet into a tizzy!

Check out what the internet thinks of Wendy’s ‘throwback’…

12 year-old Wendy’s rise to internet popularity occurred in the comments section of Williams’ post where several of her followers began the roast (see above).

It continued when several started making memes featuring the talk show hosts’ younger self…

Then the comparisons began and it was a wrap from there…

Wait… there’s more:

Wendy Williams as a kid: who wants to play tag? Rest of the class: pic.twitter.com/HVzPuywwGj — Rell (@Rell_ASTRO) December 22, 2016

as much as I wanna agree w/ “how y’all body posi but make fun of Wendy Williams” her whole platform is about shaming & degrading others so pic.twitter.com/kdBLlzmAxz — satan claus (@NamyDiablo) December 23, 2016

What do you think about Wendy’s holiday throwback?