Kordell Stewart Speaks Out About Leaked ‘Gay’ Sex Tape! Says #RHOA Porsha Williams is Involved… (VIDEO)

Kordell Stewart‘s private parts have been running through my emails for the better part of this week.

Now, Stewart is hitting the media to explain his side of the story ‘IN HIS OWN WORDS’ this morning.

The ex-pro baller appeared on TMZ Sports where he states that the video was shared with a woman he was dating whose phone was stolen.

Apparently the footage got in the wrong hands and now he feels someone is manipulating the story to imply that he’s gay. He also implies that his ex-wife, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, may have something to do with it hitting the blawgs.

Watch video of Kordell’s explanation below…

VIDEO: Kordell Speaks Out About ‘Gay’ Sex Tape Leak

In the video above, Kordell states to TMZSports that he’s not out to attack homosexuals but he’s adamant that he’s not a member of their club:

It’s not about me attacking anyone else, it’s about me being me…. and that’s not who I am.

Kordell also implies that Porsha Williams of The Real Houseiwves of Atlanta is in on the ‘leak’, stating…

Porsha knows… she was supposed to meet with the girl that I was dating and she ended up meeting someone else.

Stewart says that Porsha is mad at the woman, but that woman doesn’t even know her. Kordell says his ex-wife also told him to lawyer up and prepare for war.

Kordell is reportedly outraged over the video’s release. He says he’s already contacted his lawyers and plans to investigate the origin of the video.

ETA: Porsha responded to Kordell’s accusations with the following Statement:

This is obviously a publicity stunt that Kordell and maybe one of his partners in crime came up with. The truth is I have not spoken with Kordell Stewart since the day I signed our divorce decree. I have nothing to do with Kordell ‘TOOTING’ his derrière to the camera for the world to see. I would suggest Kordell find another hobby and wish him a very Happy New Year.

