Retired NFL QB Kordell Stewart, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams has faced gay rumors on several occasions but he has openly and consistently denied all accusations that he’s been with a man.

Stewart was apparently caught slipping earlier this week when a bootleg blawg posted what they CLAIMED to be definitive proof of Stewart’s homosexuality.

Well, the truth always comes to light and according to an email I recently received there’s much more to the story about the footage which was allegedly manipulated to imply it was sent by a male.

Apparently the ‘leaked’ footage may have originated from Kordell’s encounter with a female friend.

Details below…

subject: Cordell truth Hello. Today footage of the football player Kordell Stewart surfaced online claiming to show him exposing himself to another man. Unfortunately, I have to say this is false as a good portion of the video uploaded was sent to me, the real recipient. I am soon to be divorced and have been seeing Kordell privately for two months because I do not want our relationship to affect my divorce proceedings, as I began seeing him after we met on recent trip to Turks and Caicos in May. Of course, I was married at the time and was with my husband and his family on that trip. Foolishly, I shared a video he sent of his penis to me with friends and was horrified to see it had been shared online with a false story about a gay relationship. Even more horrifying was the fact that it has been edited to make it seem as though he exposed his butt. You’ll notice that there is a black screen between the shot of his penis (which is real) and the shot of his butt. That’s because the second shot (the butt shot) isn’t of him and has been lazily tacked onto the original video. That is why the audio has been removed. I can vouch for this because anyone who’s “been” with Kordell knows that he has a scar on his left cheek caused by a injury he got when he played football. That scar isn’t on the behind of whoever is in that video. I know whose behind that is and why they are out to get him but I don’t want to get into that. All I know is that I feel guilty and ashamed that my decision to brag about sleeping with Slash to my friends to get back at my husband has led to this mess that has now affected my relationship with him permanently.

How do you feel about Kordell Stewart’s latest gay scandal?