Meet Claud “Tex” McIver. McIver posed for the mugshot above after turning himself in to face charges relating to his wife’s shooting.

The prominent Atlanta attorney, who shot his wife and blamed the murder on the Black Lives Matter Movement, has finally been charged in the shooting that caused her death.

Back in September, McIver shot Diane McIver in the back as the couple rode in their SUV near Piedmont Park.

A friend was driving and McIver was seated in the back seat and his wife was seated in front of him when his .38-caliber revolver discharged, hitting her in the back. Diane died later that night at the hospital.

McIver’s story changed several times over the past few months, but he initially claimed he was holding the gun because of unrest surrounding Black Lives Matter protests in the metro Atlanta area.

After months of investigation, McIver has finally been charged in his wife’s shooting.

McIver has said his wife’s shooting was an unfortunate accident and he has been walking free while Atlanta police have been investigating for the past three months.

He has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter (a felony) and reckless conduct (a misdemeanor) for shooting his wife in the back as the two rode in their SUV near Piedmont Park late on the night of Sept. 25.

McIver turned himself in to authorites Wednesday evening and was held without bond until his first court appearance this morning.

The state asked for $1 million bond, arguing that the defendant is a flight risk, while McIver sought a bond of $100,000.

Bond was set at $200,000 and McIver easily paid and left the courtroom with an order to turn over his passport and to wear an ankle monitor while the state’s investigation into the shooting death continues.

The involuntary manslaughter charge is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The reckless conduct charge is a misdemeanor.

Despite the criminal charges, those closest to the McIvers called the shooting a tragic accident involving a happy couple.

“This has completely destroyed his life,” John “Spike” McIver, Tex’s brother, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this morning. “This was his life mate. They were inseparable. This was a horrible accident.”

Spike McIver also feels that it’s ‘unfair’ for McIver to have to deal with this situation over the holidays…

“He’s very depressed about it,” McIver said of his brother. “He keeps getting hit over and over from one direction and another. … He’s upset that this is occurring on Christmas week. They could’ve waited, but they work in strange ways.”

I’m glad he’s finally facing charges in this incident cause #WivesLivesMatter too.

