SwitchItUpChallenge Goes Viral But Some Straight Men Aren’t Here For It… (PHOTOS)

Another day, another viral video challenge sets the ‘net on fire! Many are still planning their entry into the ‘Mannequin Challenge,’ but there’s a new online contest popping up every day.

[Flashback: Destiny’s Child Slays the #MannequinChallenge… (VIDEO)]

2016 has had it’s share of viral challenges but this latest one is bringing to year to a close with quite a few side eyes! In the ‘SwitchItUpChallenge’ couples are tasked with swapping outfits and posting side-by-side pictures of the results.

Apparently the latest trend has quite a few seemingly ‘straight’ men rocking their women’s clothing as they ‘switch it up’ with their female partners and now quite a few are protesting what they feel is the latest online ‘gay agenda’.

Check out photos from several ‘Switch It Up’ Challenge participants below…

But wait… the lezzbun studs have jumped in the game too…

Many have protested against straight men participating in the challenge and some couples have even decided to do a classier version, implying that you don’t have to ‘switch up’ your gender identity to ‘switch it up’ with your partner…

What are your thoughts on the #SwitchitUpChallenge viral trend?