I posted a bunch of male ab shots this morning, so I thought I’d post a female version to be fair.

Actress Adrienne Joi Johnson aka ‘AJ’ is best known for her roles in ‘House Party’ and ‘Baby Boy’ but she’s also a fitness enthusiast who’s is not shy about showing off her hard work.

The 53 year old starlet is not to be outdone by the recent surge of male thirst traps, in fact, she’s shut it down for the ladies by posting a series of shots of her own AND has included a step by step process on how YOU can look like her too.

Check out more photos of AJ’s fat free frame below…

Now THAT’s a whole lotta ABS!!

AJ hit the net to say she embarked on a journey to get a 6 pack for a role and ended up with an impressive EIGHT-PACK!

AJ also provided some keys to jump start getting your mind, body and spirit in shape for 2017.

Can you believe AJ is 53 and doesn’t have an ounce of fat on her body!?

What do you think AJ’s ‘fat free’ Instagram Flexin?

Hot? or Nah?