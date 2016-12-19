The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 7th episode of the 9th season last night (December 18, 2016).

Last week, we were witness to the expiration of Kenya Moore’s current rental contract as she and Matt Jordan battled for control.

This week’s episode, titled ‘Model Behavior,’ picks up at the couple’s cliff hanger and also entertains the masses with Kandi Burruss’ and Phaedra Parks’ awkward ‘breakup’ as well.

Bravo synopsis:

Phaedra calls Kandi to clear the air, but the conversation takes a turn as Kandi divulges long-held secrets. Shereé acts as momager to son Kairo, as he explores a modeling career. Porsha finally introduces her boyfriend Todd to the family and he reveals something Porsha wasn’t expecting, putting their new relationship to the test. Cynthia anxiously awaits news of whether her offer on her dream home was accepted. In the aftermath of Kenya’s argument with Matt, she calls upon her dad for fatherly advice — but nothing can prepare her for her next encounter with Matt.

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9, Episode 7 – Model Behavior

Kenya is still whining about her rental contract coming to an end and now she’s brought her dad in to negotiate the new terms.

Matt went ballistic during last week’s episode over being ‘set up’ by the reality star. He apparently wanted to speak with Kenya without cameras, but Moore manipulated the situation to get him over while the film crew was still around.

Whatever the case, Kenya’s ‘manipulative and fundamentally deceptive’ behavior seems to be the catalyst to Matt’s violent tendencies.

This week, Kenya begs him to meet on camera with her dad, who notices that Matt has quite a bit of hostility in his voice when speaking to and about Kenya.

Initially it seems that Matt will be a no-show, but he emerges bearing an attitude while Kenya’s dad attempts to play couple’s counselor.

When all is said and done, Kenya’s dad tells Matt to either ‘fight for’ his daughter or keep it moving.

[Sidebar: Clearly daddy knows it’s not all Matt’s fault, as it’s been said that ‘crazy’ runs in Kenya’s family… but I digress.]

While Matt seems to choose the ‘keep it moving’ advice, we’ll be seeing quite a bit more of him this season as he was Kenya’s date to Sheree’s housewarming (click HERE if you missed that), which is rumored to be the season finale.

Meet the parents…

It’s clear Porsha has baby fever so Phaedra gives her some time with Ayden and Dylan to give her a perspective on being a mom.

Porsha manages the babysitting task pretty well, but she soon realizes that motherhood is a huge responsibility.

On a related note, Porsha invites her new boo, Todd, over for family dinner with her mom, brother and half-sister Lauren and while he seems a bit uncomfortable with small talk, the words ‘I Love You’ rolled easily off of his tongue during dinner.

Sheree’s family hustle…

Sheree is super stoked about her son Kairo having a future in modeling, so much so that she gets the ball rolling by scheduling a full on photo shoot for her handsome son.

Bob seems to feel ‘somekindaway’ about Sheree pimping out their only son, but Kairo is old enough now to speak for himself and he seems to be enjoying the moment in the spotlight.

We, the viewers are definitely in agreement about Kairo’s abs doing the talking! Hell, we’d rather hear them than Sheree’s stuttering, but I digress…

Sheree has big plans for her handsome son and it’s clear she already sees dollar signs at the prospect of Kairo’s modeling career.

Whitfield meets with Cynthia to get a bit of advice on how to get Kairo started in the modeling industry and it seems Sheree has some unrealistic thoughts about Kairo starting his new career on the catwalk during NY Fashion week.

Cynthia points out that Kairo is definitely handsome, but she feels he’s got to crawl before he walks in a top fashion show.

Sheree, on the other hand, feels there are no limits for her son and she’s looking forward to that additional income in her household.

Bailey’s moving on… (or is she?)

Last week, Cynthia feel in love with a beautiful lake front property that she dubbed ‘Lake Bailey’ before she even made an offer.

Now, Cynthia can officially copyright the name now that her offer has been accepted and the home is hers.

While I still have my doubts about Cynthia & Peter’s ‘break up,’ the couple are definitely keeping things under wraps better than Nene & Gregg did.

For the record, both of them were in L.A. this past weekend. Cynthia was there for a photoshoot, while Peter was there visiting his adult kids.

I’m not saying they were in lala land together, but I just feel there are no coincidences.

Anywhoo… congrats to Cynthia on her new home purchase!

Frienimies… how many of us have them?

We have witnessed the demise of Kandi & Phaedra’s friendship over the years but up until today, the two have always remained cordial.

Phaedra is just recovering from her bomb threat and now she has to deal with the chatter around town. While the threat seemed to be legit, Phaedra now says it was all a big misunderstanding and she feels her former client was racially profiled since he was merely dropping off some ‘bomb’ music.

Whatever the case, Phaedra schedules a meeting with Kandi to discuss how Mama Joyce tried to blast her about the situation and the awkward meeting doesn’t seem to go as planned.

Kandi’s not buying Phaedra’s innocent act and while she admits she has no power over her ‘kandi koated clique,’ Burruss makes it clear that she’s not a ‘friend’ any longer.

The two ladies clearly have a lot of dirt on each other so they were treading VERY lightly, but make no mistake, there’s NO LOVE left between these two.

‘She really needs to be on ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ cause she can come up with a story… OK?!’ ~ Kandi

Kandi brings up the fact that Phaedra was already dating someone else before Apollo even went to jail and Parks doesn’t deny a thing Burruss says about her, in fact, Phaedra has a look of terror in her eyes that Kandi is going to spill even more tea!

Whatever the case, Kandi manages to keep it together while also issuing somewhat of a warning to her former BFF. Make no mistake, Kandi has done dirt and so has Phaedra, and neither one wants the other to tell their secrets!

What did you think of this week’s episode of RHOA?