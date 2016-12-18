NEWSFLASH! The viral video of CeeLo Green‘s being knocked unconscious by an exploding cell phone was all a hoax.

You may have caught wind of video footage on social media this past weekend that showed CeeLo Green being knocked unconscious by what appeared to be an exploding cell phone.

Well, CeeLo hit the net last night to explain the situation, stating, ““I just want to let everybody know that I am alive, that I’m well, and I’m OK.”

He also revealed that the disturbing footage was actually staged for his new project.

In the viral footage, which you can view above, the artist/producer appears inside a recording studio holding his phone to his ear while sitting in a chair.

CeeLo appeared to be speaking on the phone but soon the device exploded, knocking him onto the floor where he laid motionless.

The video sparked concern over CeeLo’s well-being, as well as garnered fear amongst users of Samsung phones, which have been known to explode in the past… but have no fear! CeeLo’s exploding phone video was all make believe!

Green hit Facebook Live yesterday evening to address the shocking video and he reassured fans that he’s alive and well. CeeLo also explained that the ‘leaked’ clip was a part of an upcoming project.

“I just want to let everybody know that I am alive, that I’m well, and I’m OK,” he said in the video. “Truthfully, I’m really upset that anybody had to be emotionally disturbed by what they saw today. What you saw today was a clip from a smaller video that we were shooting for a new project I’m doing called Gnarly Davidson. It’s supposed to set up and introduce the new character identity. I want to thank everybody for their love and support and concern.”

Welp… I guess there’s no better way to create a buzz than to ‘create’ a buzz. *shrug* Congrats to Ceelo on becoming a viral trending topic!

