Another day, another arrest for legendary jewel thief Doris ‘Diamond’ Payne.

Payne, 86, is notorious in her pursuit of free jewelry and her thefts span two continents. She was also arrest last year in Atlanta when she was caught pocketing a pair of earrings at Phipps Plaza.

Now the sticky fingered grandma, who was even the subject of a documentary called, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne, has taken her shenanigans to Atlanta’s Perimeter Mall where she was caught attempting to use her 5-finger discount on a diamond necklace.

Doris Payne posed for the mugshot above after she was arrested in Dekalb County.

Payne was reportedly caught stealing a $1,995 diamond necklace from the Von Maur department store in Perimeter Mall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

Authorities found the trinket in Payne’s back pocket and she was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on suspicion of theft by shoplifting.

Payne is a career criminal who was featured in the documentary, ‘The Life & Times of Doris Payne.’ She’s used at least 22 aliases, nine dates of birth, and five Social Security numbers during her stint as a career criminal.

Doris ‘Diamond’ Payne has been creeping in jewelry stores and pocketing valuable diamonds and jewels for over 50 years and her photo appears on bulletins around the world advising jewelry stores to beware of her seemingly unthreatening age and appearance.

Payne is most noted for stealing a 10-carat diamond ring, valued at $500,000 (US), from Monte Carlo in the 1970s. She fled to France, but was detained in Nice and later extradited back to Monte Carlo, where she was held for nine months before being released, as the Monégasque authorities were unable to locate the stolen gem.

The elderly criminal once stated that in her documentary that she was able to pull off so many heists over the years due to a strategy of ‘looking like money’. She dresses nicely, carries a designer handbag and is often prepared with a detailed story.

Online records from the DeKalb County, Ga., jail show that Payne was arrested but do not provide bond information.

As there is no word yet on Payne’s latest legal fate, one would have to wonder when (or if) she will ever retire from her life of crime.

