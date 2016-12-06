Chile… these reality tv stars are something else! Not only are they predicable, but some of them even go so far as to feed bogus stories to blogs hoping that no one will notice the truth.

Case in point… Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and this questionable ‘divorce’ situation.

Parks is reportedly still claiming her divorce has been finalized even though it’s been revealed that that is not the case.

TMZ is claiming that some mysterious ‘sealed’ court documents reveal that Phaedra has been officially single since July.

According to the docs, Apollo was served in March — while behind bars — and even asked the court for time to respond, which he was granted. Still, 4 months went by and he went radio silent … so the judge went ahead and signed off on the divorce without Apollo’s signature.

There are quite a few kinks in the this new news story.

First and foremost, IF there were any divorce documents, they would have been published…. and secondly, I still stand by my original story that none were filed.

Let me break this down for you guys a divorce in Georgia is an open record. There is no such thing as a ‘sealed’ divorce case. PERIOD.

While it’s clear that Phaedra and Apollo both want to be rid of each other in the public eye, there have still been no filings posted associated with Phaedra’s mysterious July divorce that is suddenly ‘unsealed’.

Also, are we all to believe that there’s no actual DATE associated with this questionable ‘JULY’ divorce? I find it odd that TMZ, who is known for posting receipts, chose not to in this situation.

The only papers that have been publicly verified are Apollo’s, which were filed December 1, 2016 (click HERE if you missed that).

So for those of you hitting me up telling me my legal source was incorrect, think again. I still stand behind my original post.

I’ll believe Phaedra’s story when I see the receipts. Until then, just because it’s being reported on some other site does not make it true.

One thing’s for sure… a lie don’t care who tell it! 😆

