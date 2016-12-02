NEWSFLASH! It’s been confirmed that Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was totally lying about her divorce being final.

Phaedra claimed on quite a few talk shows that a divorce from her husband, Apollo Nida, was in the works and she’s even stated that it’s been finalized. But as I exclusively reported a few weeks back, Parks wasn’t being quite truthful as she had not even filed the paperwork required to begin the proceedings.

Well apparently my legal source was correct.

Now I’ve been told that Nida has filed his own paperwork as of December 1, 2016.

As referenced above, Apollo Nida is seeking a divorce from Phaedra Nida aka Phaedra C. Parks.

Documents were filed in Fulton County Superior court on December 1, 2016 and apparently Nida is seeking joint custody of their two young sons.

As you know, Apollo is currently serving out the remainder of his 8 year prison sentence at Fort Dix correctional facility but it appears he’s totally ready to move on from his relationship with Phaedra.

Hmmm… I wonder why Phaedra lied about the divorce filing? (Click HERE to refresh your memory about her statements.)

What do you think of these recent divorce developments?