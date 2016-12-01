Have you seen this woman making faces on Snapchat? If so, she is being sought in connection to the armed robbery & sexual assault of an Atlanta area man.

The victim claims that he connected with the young lady above, who goes by the name of ‘Jasmine,’ via the social media app Snapchat and upon their first meeting, she brought along a few friends who robbed him and sexually assaulted him.

Details about this strange ‘snapchat’ encounter below…

According to WSB-TV:

“The victim stated that he was talking to a female by the name of Jasmine on Snapchat,” police wrote in the report. He told police he knew Jasmine from a party, but police weren’t sure how she knew what street the man lived on.

‘Jasmine’ apparently showed up to his home with another woman and asked if her friend could use the restroom. When the man let the two women inside, two men entered through the front door with guns!

According to the police report, a man described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a stocky build had a shotgun, while the second man had a handgun.

The victim stated that the subject with the shotgun pointed the weapon at him, struck the victim in the face and forced the victim upstairs into his room. After sexually assaulting the man and threatening him, the suspect with a shotgun asked about money as the man with the handgun ransacked the house, according to the report. The victim said there was money in a car in the garage and in a car parked at the curb. The suspect took the keys to the cars and the victim tried to get out of the house. When the suspect with a shotgun caught the resident at the back door, he hit him with the shotgun and choked him, the report said. One of the suspects yelled, “The cops are outside,” and everyone ran out of the house. That’s when the victim grabbed his gun, a Glock, and ran outside. He saw the suspects talking to each other and one man pointed a shotgun and pulled the trigger. It malfunctioned, and the resident fired two rounds at them. Officers found several rounds in the grass between the victim’s house and his neighbor’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.

