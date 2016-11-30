nene-leakes-2 Quick Quotes: Nene Leakes Shares Words of Wisdom During ‘Cocktails & Conversations’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Quick Quotes: Nene Leakes Shares Words of Wisdom During ‘Cocktails & Conversations’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

bishop-eddie-long-2016 Bishop Eddie Long Resurfaces With Shockingly Frail Appearance… (PHOTOS)

Bishop Eddie Long Resurfaces With Shockingly Frail Appearance… (PHOTOS)

tiny-2016-2 Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Files For Divorce From Rapper T.I…. *RECEIPTS*

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Files For Divorce From Rapper T.I…. *RECEIPTS*