Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been pregnant since like FOREVER but she’s finally prepping for the birth of her child with VH1 cameras in tow.
[READ: Joseline Hernandez Seeks Child Support For Her Baby Bump… (PHOTOS)]
While it’s still unclear if Stevie J. is the father, the Puerto Rican princess is moving forward with her life with a new reality show that will be focused on her delivery.
Hernandez shared a few more photos of her growing baby bump recently, as well as video where she reveals she’s having a little Puerto Rican princess of her own that she’s named ‘Bonnie’.
More photos + video below…
In several videos posted to her Instagram, Joseline shares that she’s, “On my way to do my first scene for the delivery special,” then gives several special shout-outs, hashtag style, “Little Bonnie! Puerto Rican Princess! VH1!”
Bonnie Hernandez? That’s cute. But the verdict is still out on this pregnancy.
Joseline is reportedly due January 2017, but I suspect VH1 is playing with prosthesis and even with the timing of her posts to throw people off.
Everything seems a bit orchestrated (especially this onslaught of IG posts) but whatever the case, if JoJo really is with child, time will tell… even if its 20 months as opposed to 9.
Pingback: Joseline Hernandez Hosts Lavish Celebrity Baby Shower… (PHOTOS)()
Pingback: #LHHATL’s Joseline Hernendez Gives Birth to Bonnie Bella + Stevie J. Shares News Online…()