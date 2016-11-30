Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been pregnant since like FOREVER but she’s finally prepping for the birth of her child with VH1 cameras in tow.

[READ: Joseline Hernandez Seeks Child Support For Her Baby Bump… (PHOTOS)]

While it’s still unclear if Stevie J. is the father, the Puerto Rican princess is moving forward with her life with a new reality show that will be focused on her delivery.

Hernandez shared a few more photos of her growing baby bump recently, as well as video where she reveals she’s having a little Puerto Rican princess of her own that she’s named ‘Bonnie’.

More photos + video below…

In several videos posted to her Instagram, Joseline shares that she’s, “On my way to do my first scene for the delivery special,” then gives several special shout-outs, hashtag style, “Little Bonnie! Puerto Rican Princess! VH1!”

Bonnie Hernandez? That’s cute. But the verdict is still out on this pregnancy.

Joseline is reportedly due January 2017, but I suspect VH1 is playing with prosthesis and even with the timing of her posts to throw people off.

Everything seems a bit orchestrated (especially this onslaught of IG posts) but whatever the case, if JoJo really is with child, time will tell… even if its 20 months as opposed to 9.