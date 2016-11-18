Welp… it looks like Nick Gordon will be forever dodging the repo man now that the Brown/Houston family has won a multi million dollar judgement against him.

If you recall, last September Gordon was found legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown after he failed to respond to the civil suit filed by her estate (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, a judge has determined damages in the case and Nick has been ordered to pay his former flame’s estate over $36 MILLION DOLLARS and while Bobby Brown probably knows Gordon doesn’t have it, he’s happy that at least Nick won’t be able to profit from Bobbi Kristina’s name.

After a year long court battle, it seems that Nick Gordon will finally have to answer for his role in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Bobbi Kristina’s dad, Bobby Brown was on hand to testify during the hearing before the judge set damages in the case, which was first filed by his daughter’s estate during the six months in 2015 she was in a coma before her death that July.

Brown was added as a plaintiff in the case in May and testified that Bobbi Kristina had been scheduled to fly out to LA to record with him just two days before she was found unresponsive in her bathtub.

A friend of Bobbi Kristina’s also reportedly testified during the hearing that Gordon, who was five years older than Bobbi Kristina, was a negative influence in her life and that he prevented her from being a free spirit.

Gordon was not present in an Atlanta courtroom Thursday as the judge set his penalty, in fact, reports are that he hasn’t appeared or answered to any of the complaints during the lawsuit.

The Associated Press reports that Gordon hasn’t had legal representation since November 2015 and had been skipping court appearances, including the one last September where the estate won the case by default as the allegations were admitted by omission.

Bobby Brown has often stated that the lawsuit is not about money, but he wants criminal charges filed against Nick Gordon.

In a statement released to media, Brown responds to the court victory, stating in part:

I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter’s name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy’s name.

Bobby Brown told the court that Bobbi Kristina had unlimited earning potential at the time of her death, according to TMZ. The $36.25 million award included $15 million for loss of life and potential future income and $13 million for pain and suffering, the website said.

“We intend to pursue, with all vigor, the full collection of the judgment,” said R. David Ware, one of the attorneys representing the estate.

