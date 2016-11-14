Another day, another ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ fake relationship story leaks for public consumption.

First it was Kandi and Porsha’s lesbian tales and now, it’s Phaedra Parks and her husband Apollo Nida’s non-existent divorce.

While Phaedra has been doing interviews stating that she’s moving on since Apollo is incarcerated, could it be possible that it’s just the opposite?

Perhaps Phaedra, who has been ALLEGEDLY lying about her divorce being final, is the one who wants to stay married, while Apollo is the one who has decided to move on to someone new.

Since Phaedra has been adamant about visiting her husband, it seems he found a new lady to hold him down.

As you know, Kandi’s entire team called Phaedra out about her divorce story being bullsh** during episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (click HERE if you missed that) and now production is also in on the roast as they leaked the following to TMZ recently:

Apollo started dating the woman 2 years ago … before he started his prison sentence, and they got engaged a couple months ago. We’re told the woman lives in NJ, not far from the the federal prison where he’s serving his sentence … and she visits twice a week. She and Apollo have both shot scenes for the upcoming ‘RHOA’ season — he’s on by phone — and we’re told producers want to keep her identity under wraps until the episode airs..

As for Phaedra’s thoughts about it all, she already knows since taping has wrapped for the season and Apollo has ALLEGEDLY filmed a few scenes with his new lady love.

The 2 big questions: NO, the fiancée did not shoot scenes with Apollo’s ex, but Phaedra Parks’ reaction to the relationship was captured — and NO … the fiancée doesn’t have a ring.

In case you’re wondering how Apollo can get married and he’s not even divorced yet, apparently that’s no big deal right now, being that he still has about 6 years left on his sentence. In the meantime, he can still gather some coinz while behind bars while playing along.

Shady shenanigans at it’s finest! But at least Apollo will be getting a lil check to add towards his restitution.

What do you think of news of Apollo’s ‘engagement’?