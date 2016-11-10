Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has purchased a sprawling new home in Duluth for $1.15 million.

Williams bought the 5,920-square-foot pad in late September, making it the first home she’s purchased since her big divorce back in 2013.

*FUN FACT: You’ve probably heard by now that Porsha purchased her new home is in the same gated golf community as Nene Leakes.

Check out photos of Porsha new ‘bachelorette’ pad below…

The home features five bedrooms and five-and-two-half bathrooms, with large columns and a stately swooping staircase in the two-story entry.

Porsha’s new home boasts five fireplaces, high-end appliances in a “HUGE chef’s kitchen,” and an unfinished basement ready to be tricked out by the reality star.

There’s also an extra spacious master suite up with stunning master bathroom, gorgeous appointments, and well-appointed, large closet.

What do you think of Porsha’s fabulous new home?