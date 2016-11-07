In case you were wondering where former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Nene Leakes was during the season 9 premiere, she was onstage collecting her coinzzz and drumming up controversy.

Yes… that’s right! The self-proclaimed ‘rich b*tch’ was actually working last night as her one woman stand-up show, ‘So Nasty, So Rude,’ hit the DC area (November 6, 2016).

Nene’s comedy skit is normally pretty routine, but it seems she went totally off script last night as she roasted a heckler and ended up blasting ex-castmate Porsha Williams!

Details + video footage below…

It’s unclear what comment exactly caused Nene’s alter-ego, Nay-Nay to appear but boy… did she show up and show out!

VIDEO: Nene Leakes Blasts Porsha Williams During Comedy Tour

From what I can tell, a heckler apparently accuses Nene of ‘hating’ on Porsha during her skit, and Nene goes AWF in an expletive filled rant! She can be heard in the video above stating:

Wait… hold on! You here because you’re the biggest mutha-f*cking fan! Let’s be very clear. Your ass bought a ticket!

She continues…

You wanna ask me ‘why am I hating on Porsha’… tell me WHEN you seen me hate on Porsha!

Porsha bought in MY neighborhood. I was by her side when she divorced HER husband. B*tch! Please get your information right! Don’t let editing fool your m****f***n ass B***ch! If you wanna know who the real hater is… WATCH DISH NATION B*tch! You will know who the real M***F***n hater is, b**ch! They keeps my name in their m****f**** mouth!

OUCH!

Nene is clearly in her feelings about Porsha for some reason. For the record, the pair haven’t been exactly ‘cool’ since that whole reunion show episode when everyone accused Porsha of having anger problems. If you recall, Porsha clapped back by accusing Nene of choking people in the past and they have been at odds ever since.

[FLASHBACK: Nene Leakes Sends Porsha Williams POST Reunion Show Message… ]

Whatever the case, Nene’s clap-back game is certainly strong! Even live and on stage!

How do you feel about Nene’s nuclear reaction?