Marlo Hampton, the notorious background character on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, recently decided to celebrate Halloween as only she can… donned in her fabulous fashions.

The Miami bred fashionista, who once said she’d replace her family with fashions if she could (click HERE if you missed that), actually decided to ditch the clothing and BECOME her favorite label for halloween.

Marlo posed nearly nude for her Halloween 2016 photoshoot, which she shared via Facebook yesterday afternoon.

Hampton was inspired by Lil Kim’s iconic LV photo which was shot by Dave Lachappelle back in 2004.

After Louis Vuitton nixed their idea for a shoot with Lil Kim laying naked in an airplane hull surrounded by LV luggage, Lachapelle hired an artist to paint the LV monogram on Kim’s body, turning her into a ‘living luxury item’.



VIDEO: Marlo Hampton vs. Lil Kim

What do you think of Marlo Hampton’s ‘Lil Kim’ replication?

Nailed It? or Nah?