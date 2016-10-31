It was a big party weekend in Atlanta as Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hosted a huge ‘housewarming’ celebration at her famed ‘Chateau Sheree’!

Sheree didn’t get a peach last season because she refused to film any details regarding her infamous ‘Chateau’… clearly she had a change of heart for season 9 as the construction project is front and center for the returning ‘housewife’.

As Halloween 2016 kicked off, Whitfield invited several of her friends over to participate in her made for tv extravaganza!

Attendees included Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Peter Thomas, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann, Marlo Hampton, Dr. Hevenly Kimes (Married to Medicine) and many more but guests were quick spill tea about Chateau Sheree’s total lack of livability.

Photos + details about Sheree’s made for tv event below…

First and foremost I’d like to personally congratulate Sheree for getting Chateau Sheree ALMOST live-in ready!

Sheree preparing her chandelier…

Chateau Sheree has been 5 years in the making and it seems the real estate fiasco is finally coming to fruition and Sheree’s dream home will be featured in the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Sheree celebrated her ‘housewarming’ this past weekend and being that the event was held on Halloween weekend, she chose a masquerade theme for her soiree.

Guests arrived donning masks but there were also ‘shade’ masks offered and a ‘Chateau Sheree’ photo booth. I was also told that all phones were being checked at the door, so there’s a limited number of photos online available for public consumption.

Of course a few of the cast members were allowed to keep their devices and Kandi snapped a few shots…

Kandi snaps her shade mask…

Porsha and her new boo, Todd…

Lisa Wu and a friend arrive…

For the record, Bravo had a hand in getting the home up and running for the finale episode be renting furniture to stage the home as if it was livable. Moving vans were spotted earlier in the day dropping off furniture and production staff were spotted coordinating it’s placement.

Bravo made sure there was enough furniture for seating, however it was clear that the home was merely a production venue for the evening.

That being said, it’s highly unlikely that Sheree has ever spent a night in her mansion… but you ain’t heard that from me!

Production staff…

Guests arrived in droves to finally see the inside of the Sheree’s construction project and while it’s a beautiful home, many made note of it’s LACK of completion. There’s also still a problem with the plumbing and the kitchen still isn’t usable. Several guests to the lavish home were quick to notice that there were no appliances in the kitchen.

As stated previously, phones were taken to prevent leaks so it’s possible that Bravo will get some appliances inside and do some pick up scenes. But I digress…

Producer Carlos King escorts Kenya Moore inside (‘rent-a-date’ Matt Jordan is on his job making sure Kenya’s dress flows freely).

Kenya and Matt

Peter Thomas was spotted waiting for his cue to enter…

Dwight Eubanks arriving with bags in tow…

Kim and Kroy arrive…

Kairo shared a photo of Sheree’s ‘Chateau Sheree’ cake on snap…

Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Heavenly (Married to Medicine)

I was told that there were about 50/60 people in attendance for Chateau Sheree’s grand unveiling some noticed that there was a shortage of food and beverages.

Sheree’s caterers return with additional beverages…

Whatever the case, Sheree got her peach back and a chance to redeem herself with her huge housewarming celebration.

Let’s just hope that Bravo is kind enough to edit out all the mold, mildew and missing appliances…

Are you looking forward to Chateau Sheree’s tv debut?

PHOTOS: Instagram/Twitter