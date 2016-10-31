Beyoncé and Jay-Z took it back to the ’80 this past weekend for her cousin her cousin Angela Beyince’s ’80’s and ’90’s themed party.

Queen Bey re-created Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic “Push It” look for her costume, while hubby Jay-Z opted for Dwayne Wayne from the show ‘A Different World’.

The couple’s adorable daughter, Blue Ivy and mom, Tiny Knowles also joined in on the theme as they rounded out Beyonce’s Salt, Pepa Spinderella trio.

Decked out in a red Lycra catsuit, gold chains and sporting the Pepa’s asymmetric bob, the 35-year-old superstar struck several poses in her creative costume that have the net buzzing that another little Carter may be on the way.

More photos below…

The adorable threesome pulled off an impressive transformation for their ‘Salt & Pepa’ costumes!

And Jay-Z’s ‘Dwayne Wayne’ isn’t so bad either!

Some feel that Beyonce’s fanny pack was strategically placed to hide her expanding waistline.

I guess anything’s possible…

Music exec Shawn ‘Tubby’ Holiday and Beyonce strike a pose

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

What do you think of these new Beyonce’ ‘baby bump’ rumors?

Photos: Instagram