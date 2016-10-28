The Real Housewives of Atlanta is preparing to enter it’s 9th season and Kenya Moore has been spending a bit of time on the set of ‘The Real’ this week as the popular talk show celebrates ‘Real Housewives’ week.

[READ: RHOA Season 9 Tag Lines: What They Are vs. What They SHOULD Be… ]

Kenya has been dishing dirt on the upcoming season and recently shared a bit of information about her tumultous relationship with ‘Rent-A-Matt’ Jordan.

[FLASHBACK: Fan Mail: The ‘REAL’ Reason Kenya & Matt Broke Up… ]

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]



VIDEO: Kenya Moore Talks About Her Love Life on The Real

He’s about 16 years younger than me… that is quite an age difference but he’s wonderful, he’s kind, he’s sweet, he’s intelligent and he loves me.

When asked about her love life, Kenya states:

When asked what she is the number 1 thing she likes most Kenya states:

I think it’s because he’s so generous. Not with necessarily money, but he is. But his time… his emotions…. he’s very generous.

Kenya further states:

It’s been about a year and half and we’re still figuring things out, because my experience is one thing in relationships and of course, he hasn’t had as much as I have so sometimes we lock horns. I feel like sometimes I am trying to be patient and I don’t want to emasculate him… it’s just like this constant power struggle.

Meanwhile… Matt is just happy to be employed and he hit the ‘gram recently to promote his new job.

What are your thoughts on Kenya ‘rekindling’ her romance with Matt?