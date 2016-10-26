Ciara was all smiles as she celebrated her 31st birthday on a romantic date with her hubby, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson yesterday.

The model/songstress has a lot to smile about these days… a loving marriage, a lucrative deal with Revlon (click HERE if you missed that) and there’s even speculation of a new baby as many speculated that Ciara’s choice of attire recently was indicative of her hiding a pregnancy.

Well, there no need to speculate about Ciara’s baby bump any longer! The Wilsons have finally confirmed that they have a baby Wilson on the way!

Details below…

Both Ciara and Russell posted the photo above with the following captions:

This will be the first child for the newlyweds. As you know, Ciara has a son Future Jr., 2, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future.

Congrats to the happy couple!

What do you think of Ciara & Russell’s good news?