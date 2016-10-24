NEWSFLASH!! Bishop Eddie Long is back from whatever ailment caused him to lose all that weight a few months back.

If you recall, Long said he’d chosen a vegan lifestyle after being questioned about his drastic weight loss (click HERE if you missed that) but he subsequently revealed that he was going through an undisclosed ‘health challenge’ unrelated to his diet.

Now, the Lithonia megachurch pastor has re-emerged after taking a monthlong break, and recently told his congregation that he has been healed of whatever disease he had by the grace of God.

VIDEO: Eddie Long: I’m Back & I’m Healed!

In the video above recorded earlier this month, Eddie Long, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, tells his congregation that he has been totally ‘healed’.

“I’ve been on a journey and just recalibrating myself,” “And like I said, I had some health issues and God has healed me. The manifestation is coming through and we stand in that.”

While it’s unclear whether Long is saying he’s healed physically or it’s a spiritual healing, he offered to heal his congregation in the same way.

In the video, Long tells members that God spoke to him and wanted him to heal those in the congregation who suffered from chronic pain. He spoke specifically to those who were on pain killers, asking them to come forward for a healing service.. “There’s a healing balm in here.”

So not only has Bishop Long been healed, he now has ‘the gift’ and can heal others too.

What do you think of Eddie Long’s latest declaration about his health?