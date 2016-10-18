Sheree Whitfield is back in the game after officially recovering her peach for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While many feel she dropped the ball the first time around, now that she’s back in the fold, Sheree is taking her opportunity seriously.

So seriously in fact, that she’s releasing a book that she hopes fans of the popular reality show will make a best seller.

Sheree hit social media recently with the photo above of what she says is the cover of her first novel, stating:

[Sidebar: I guess Sheree’ finally got that speak & spell she wanted. But I digress…]

Sheree’s latest venture falls right in line with the rest of the entrepreneurial housewives. Kenya Moore’s ‘haircare products’…. Porsha William’s weave & lingerie line…. Kandi Burruss’s sex toys… Cynthia Bailey’s sunglasses line… Phaedra Park’s t-shirts & stun guns… the list goes on and all.

Every Atlanta housewife has a side ‘hustle’ but only a few have actually written books… Phaedra Parks wrote one on southern etiquette, Nene Leakes wrote her own life story about mistakes she’s made on the road to success, & Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas once partnered on a book about how to have a successful relationship.

It’s only right that Sheree should join the RHOA authors guild too!

For the record, the newly re-hired housewife has revealed in previous interviews that her book will be non-fiction, but it will be filled with a few ‘real life’ situations…

It’s thick with realistic situations, and at the same time, dripping with drama. And of course the setting is in Atlanta — Hotlanta, per the title — so even though some of the characters like to wear designer sunglasses, the readers won’t need them, as there is plenty of shade being thrown in the pages of this book. After all, it’s a reality show in print, and what’s a good reality show without a little bit of shade throwing here and there? You know how Law & Order describes their episodes as “ripped from the news headlines”? Well, let’s just say the story line of my novel was ripped from reality show headlines. And if you’re wondering if I’m referring to RHOA, let’s just say if you pick the right Georgia peach, it can be quite juicy.

I’m sure it’ll be a great read! Sheree has a helluva imagination!

