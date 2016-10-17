Rumored new Atlanta ‘Housewife’ Lena Chenier married her long time love, R.L. (of the R&B group ‘Next’) this past weekend and she also revealed a huge secret!

The lovely couple tied the knot this past weekend and attendees included Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker & Lena’s adorable baby bump!

[Sidebar: Now we know why R.L. & Lena didn’t travel for RHOA’s couple’s trip a few weeks ago (click HERE if you missed that)… Lena’s VERY pregnant.]

The wedding, which was reportedly filmed for the popular reality show, included several of the popular couple’s celebrity friends. Atlanta socialites Monyetta Shaw and Toya Wright were two of Lena’s bridesmaids.

More details + photos/video from R.L. & Lena’s big day below…

The beautiful bride glowed as family & friends shared several photos and video on social media this past weekend.

The event was held at the Victoria Belle Mansion, a historic venue just south of Atlanta in Hogansville and it appeared to be a day any bride would dream of!

Congrats to R.L. and Lena — Mr. & Mrs. Huggar!