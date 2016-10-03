As The Real Housewives of Atlanta films for it’s 9th season, the ladies have all traveled to Maui, Hawaii for their annual trip.

Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss strike a pose above as they chilled at a restaurant in Wailea Beach.

While most have assumed it was a ‘girl’s trip’, the mini-vacay was actually constructed around the remaining ‘couples’ on the show.

[READ: #RHOA Season 9 Super Trailer: Manufactured Drama & Fake Relationships… (VIDEO)]

As you know, Kandi & Todd got the boot from a connecting flight to the island (click HERE if you missed that) but they finally made it safe and sound alongside Peter Thomas & Cynthia Bailey, Bob & Sheree Whitfield, Porsha Willams, Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore.

Photos + details below…

Peter shared the photo above as he and Kandi & Todd finally boarded a plane to Maui. The cute couple encountered a bit of difficulty during their connecting flight but it seems it all worked out just fine.

Kandi & Todd in Hawaii…

Frick & Frank (Porsha & Phaedra) share a moment beside Exec Producer Carlos King…

Kenya Moore caught an extra few bucks as she promoted flat tummy tea on the beach…

Cynthia and Sheree played around with snapchat filters.

Bob Whitfield was spotted eating burgers at the bar…

Cynthia Bailey looks lovely as usual…

Cynthia shared the photo above as she wished Peter a Happy Birthday this past weekend. Oddly enough, on the season 9 super trailer, Cynthia is seen visiting an attorney to discuss divorce options.

It’s possible they they could have traveled ALL THE WAY TO HAWAII to sign legal paperwork, but I doubt it. I also doubt that the couple is truly broken up.

[FLASHBACK: Are Cynthia and Peter pulling a ‘Nene & Gregg’? Why I Think Their Break-Up is Made Up… ]

Peter also celebrated his birthday on the island paradise with a surprise party from the crew…

Peter thanked everyone for birthday wishes on Instagram… but specifically thanked Cynthia, Kandi & Todd for celebrating his day.

Porsha bares her beach bawdy in a tiny red bikini…

Looks like everyone had a great time in Maui!

Just FYI… the cast are all returning home today, but they celebrated their last night in paradise with a yacht trip around the island…

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9 in Maui, Hawaii – Yacht trip

More RHOA season 9 vacation pics below…

What are your thoughts on the upcoming season?

Photos: Instagram