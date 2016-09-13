Just FYI… today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur.

In honor of the fallen icon, director Benny Boom has released a sneak peek of ‘All Eyez on Me,’ the upcoming Tupac biopic.

[READ: Tupac & Biggie Alive? ‘All Eyez on Me’ Cast Will Make You Do A Double Take… (PHOTOS)]

In the first full clip released from the highly anticipated film, 2Pac (played by Demetrius Shipp, Jr.) shares knowledge with an adoring crowed of concert-goers, stating:

“Police kill innocent black folk every day and Quayle’s coming after me? But I’m used to people coming at me. This shit been happening my whole life.”

Watch the newly released teaser for ‘All Eyez on Me’ below…

VIDEO: All Eyez On Me – Teaser 2016

In the trailer for ‘All Eyez on Me’, Tupac blasts Dan Quayle, talks loyalty with the Notorious B.I.G. and grapples with duty, temptation and violence.

The film focuses on his rap career all the way to the fatal drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

‘All Eyez on Me’ is directed by Benny Boom and written by Ed Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft.

The film stars Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Tupac and co-stars Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Hector and Annie Ilonzeh.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tupac Shakur’s life immortalized on the big screen?

What did you think of the sneak peek trailer?