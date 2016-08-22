Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hosted a pop-up shop in Atlanta last Saturday (August 20, 2016).

The event was held at the B-Loft on Chattahoochie Avenue and RHOA cameras rolled as Parks and ALL of her cast mates hawked their wares to the public.

Cynthia Bailey had a booth for eyewear & bags, her sister Malorie Bailey-Massey was selling jewelry, Porsha Williams was selling weave & lingerie, Kandi Burruss had a booth for sex toys, ‘newbie’ Lena Chenier was selling clothes, Kenya Moore was selling bottled water, and Sheree Whitfield was selling dreams.

Unfortunately for the ‘wives’, attendance wasn’t exactly what they thought it would be since the Bronner Bros. Hair Show was going on at the same time, so Porsha and Kandi hit their social media to encourage the general public to come through.

Photos + video from Phaedra’s pop up shop below…

The ‘wives’ prepare for the crowds…

Attendance was lacking so the ladies hit it social media as the cameras rolled…



VIDEO: #RHOA Phaedra Parks’ Pop-Up Shop

Phaedra selling ‘Southern Belle’ books…

Adorable Ayden Nida selling snacks…

Porsha & her ‘Naked’ booth

Cynthia Bailey rocks her eyewear

Lena Chanier

Kenya’s Booth

Kenya and cousin Chef Che Moore…

Marlo and Sheree donned ‘frienemies’ shirts…

Sheree Whitfield

Sheree’s daughter – Tierra Fuller

Looks like a great time… I wonder if they sold anything?

Photos: Prince Williams (atlpics) + Instagram