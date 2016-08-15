Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is apparently sick and tired of cutting checks for her latest rent-man, Matt Jordan.

Jordan has blasted Kenya numerous times over the past few months now that cameras are rolling for season 9 of the popular reality show.

[NEVER FORGET: ‘Rent-a-Matt’ Jordan Spills MORE Tea About #RHOA Kenya Moore’s Relationship ‘Agreement’…]

Now Jordan has hit the ‘gram again, with more grievances about his employer and the hostile work environment that he’s been subjected to.

VIDEO: Matt Jordan Says Kenya Canceled His Travel Reservations

Jordan posted (and deleted) the video above with the following caption:

Apparently Kenya canceled Matt’s plans ticket to Charlotte, where he and the cast were filming the ‘Grand Opening’ of Peter Thomas’ Bar One Lounge.

[Sidebar: In real life, Peter’s grand opening celebration was held last April, but as you know… this is all made for tv drama]

Whatever the case, the event is clearly being ‘recreated’ for season 9 cameras and Kenya was cast to host the event.

After Matt’s first post, he says Kenya sent him reimbursement for his wasted gas…

Kenya then hit the net with her own explanation:

I dont know about you, but i think Kenya & Matt’s shenanigans are getting a bit old & tired.

We get it, you both are getting paid for the drama, but can you two weirdos at least PRETEND that this relationship isnt just for the show? Geeeez!

On a related note, Matt made it to Charlotte somehow because he was spotted at the LaMeridian Hotel by a fee fans…

What do you think of Matt & Kenya’s latest social media spat?