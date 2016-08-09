Porsha Williams of the Real Housewives of Atlanta suffered from a medical emergency yesterday where she had to be rushed to the hospital.

Williams was reportedly having difficulties breathing when she fell to the ground in the parking lot of an Atlanta shopping center and she was immediately taken to a hospital.

Williams was rushed to a hospital Monday evening after she collapsed in a parking lot.

The ‘Real Housewives’ star was gasping for air in an Atlanta shopping center lot and fell to the ground. ATL Fire and Rescue came to the scene after multiple witnesses dialed 911. Porsha was taken to Piedmont Hospital. As far as we know she’s still in the hospital and doing ok. Our Porsha sources chalk it up to not eating. (source)

This is not the first time the ‘housewife’ has suffered a health scare. Porsha blamed her “low blood sugar” for a fainting spell that occurred mid-flight back in March.

She’s also been the topic of numerous rumors surrounding her ALLEGED ‘pill poppin & partying’ (click here if you missed that).

I just pray Porsha gets it together before it’s too late.

What do you think of Porsha William’s latest ‘health scare’?