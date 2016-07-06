The day has finally arrived for Ciara to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams!

The songstress and Russell Wilson were spotted in Liverpool, England yesterday as they dined with friends and family during what has been reported as their rehearsal dinner.

Roughly 100 of the couple’s closest family and friends attended the dinner, which took place at the Titanic Hotel. Ciara stunned in a flowing white gown while her soon-to-be hubby looked handsome in an all-black ensemble.

Now it has been confirmed that CiCi’s big day is/was TODAY (July 6, 2016) and being that the UK is 4 hours ahead of us, she’s probably already tied the knot.

According to E! News, Ciara and Russell Wilson’s big day has finally arrived!

The couple are set to get married today, and a source tells E! News exclusively that the R&B songstress has been buzzing about all morning in preparation for the ceremony and reception. With so much to do before saying “I do,” Ciara has turned to her bridesmaids. “Ciara has been getting ready all morning. She has all of her bridesmaids helping her,” the insider tells us. “It was hard for her to sleep last night. She is so nervous but so excited for today.”

The couple hosted a rehearsal dinner Tuesday, but Ciara and Wilson went their separate ways when it came time to go to sleep.

In keeping with tradition, the couple slept separately. “They were very traditional,” our source adds.

The NFL star and his fiancée stepped out in Liverpool, England, for their rehearsal dinner Tuesday night, which featured celebrity friends such as Kelly Rowlandand and Lala Vasquez.

“The rehearsal dinner was beautiful. Ciara and Russell couldn’t keep their hands off of each other,” another source previously told E! News. “The love was strong in the room. Russell and Ciara said a few words to their guest thanking them for coming to Liverpool for this special occasion. Kelly and Lala were helping Ciara before hand get ready and haven’t left her side.”

Jennifer Hudson, David Otunga and their young son have also been spotted in the area and J-Hud’s IG photos seem to imply that she’s dressed and ready to roll to the wedding.

Several of Ciara’s fan pages report that she’s rumored to be tying the knot at Peckforton Castle…

Meanwhile, Ciara posted the following video message to anyone looking to ruin her big day…

As you know, Ciara and Wilson started dating in April 2015 and got engaged less than a year later and they each vowed to abstain from sex until their wedding night.

UPDATE 6/6/16 6pm – Ciara confirmed the news via Instagram! Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Wilson:

Congratulations to Ciara & Russell on their big day!