Kairo Whitfield, the son of Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and former Falcon Bob Whitfield, recently debuted a few of his modeling shots online.

Kairo turns 20 in just a few weeks, but the gorgeous college kid has already stolen the hearts of fans of the popular reality show with his debonair good looks.

Former ‘housewife’ Sheree Whitfield knows Kairo is on the path to stardom and has already taken on the ‘Momager’ role as she also shared a few photos of her handsome son online, stating:

More photos from recent Kairo’s modeling shoot below…

What do you think of Kairo’s picture perfect modeling shots?

Does he have what it takes for a male model? or nah?