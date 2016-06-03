It’s official! Toni Braxton and Birdman are an item.

[Sidebar: Leave it to Toni to figure out a way to steal Tamar’s shine!!! But I digress… ]

Rumors have been circulating for months now that Braxton and Birdman were a couple. Well, now the ‘another sad love songs’ songstress has finally confirmed all the talk after she publicly acknowledge her new boo on stage last night in Atlanta.

Last night, Braxton officially confirmed all the chatter about her relationship status by revealing that she’s in a relationship with the Cash Money Records CEO.

The two stood together on stage and shared a moment together and when Birdman left the stage, Toni told the crowd “respect that man ya’ll!”

VIDEO: Toni Braxton & Birdman at The Fox (060216)

Welp… I guess now we know where Birdman is putting all Lil Wayne’s moolah!!

