It’s official! Toni Braxton and Birdman are an item.
[Sidebar: Leave it to Toni to figure out a way to steal Tamar’s shine!!! But I digress… ]
Rumors have been circulating for months now that Braxton and Birdman were a couple. Well, now the ‘another sad love songs’ songstress has finally confirmed all the talk after she publicly acknowledge her new boo on stage last night in Atlanta.
Details + photo & video of the new ‘power couple’ below…
The two stood together on stage and shared a moment together and when Birdman left the stage, Toni told the crowd “respect that man ya’ll!”
VIDEO: Toni Braxton & Birdman at The Fox (060216)
Welp… I guess now we know where Birdman is putting all Lil Wayne’s moolah!!
What do you think about Toni Braxton’s new relationship?
