Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been labeled the ‘ATL’s Most Violent Housewife’ after at least THREE physical altercations she were involved in were caught on tape.

Nene Leakes tried to give her younger castmate advice during part 3 of the RHOA season 8 reunion show, but her statement apparently fell on deaf ears.

Williams admitted during the reunion that she’d been involved in ‘Anger Management’ classes and Bravo recently released ‘behind the scenes’ footage from Porsha’s therapy session.

Watch the clip below and share your thoughts…

VIDEO: Inside Porsha Williams Anger Mangement Class

OK… I’ll start. Porsha seems to be a bit defensive in with her therapist, but that may be because he reminds her of the African dictator who she was ALLEGEDLY sharing with actress Tamala Jones a few years ago.

Needless to say, Porsha’s therapist offers her a few common sense suggestions on avoiding conflict (i.e. walking away), but she maintains that her violent responses are what ‘they’ want from her… (I’m assuming ‘they’ are the producers of the show).

Whatever the case, I’m not so sure that Porsha’s little therapy session helped her case. It seems like something her good friend Phaedra may have suggested that she do to show that she’s remorseful, however SHE SHOWS NO REMORSE in the session.

I’m not saying she’s right for laying hands… but I do understand. Whatever the case, the 37 year old ‘housewife’ definitely has some growing up to do if has to use her fists instead of her words to communicate her anger.

What did you think of Porsha’s ‘Anger Management’ session?