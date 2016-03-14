Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris recently shared his views about Donald Trump’s controversial presidential campaign.

Tensions have been mounting each day as Trump hopes to secure the Republican nomination for presidency and he’s even been caught on tape advocating violence against protestors.

T.I. hit the net recently to voice his outrage, stating in part:

I know u got plans for my people that are contrary to OUR BEST INTERESTS. Make no mistake… WE AINT ON THE SAME SIDE.

