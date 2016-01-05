NEWSFLASH!! Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on the fast track to a real live love life!!

The aging beauty queen introduced fans to her new rent-a-date love interest a few weeks ago during RHOA season 8, episode 8 (click HERE if you missed that).

Matt Jordan, an Atlanta area personal trainer is about 20 years younger than Kenya but age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to love (ask Tyga). The two recently vacationed together in the Dominican Republic over the holidays and even shared a few photos & video.

More photos + video of Kenya & her new boo below…

Kenya posted the photo above as she wished fans and followers a Happy New Year from her lovenest on the beach.

Shortly afterwards, Kenya’s new boy toy posted the photo below…

Matt also posed for bit of promo work for Kenya’s bottled water hair care line…





[Sidebar: Awww… how sweet is that!? A man who supports your imaginary ventures is truly a keeper!]

Kenya may have finally found someone willing to put up with her! Moore even posted a video of the pair as they shared an ATV on the beach…

VIDEO: Kenya & Matt ATV in DR

Congrats to the happy couple. Hopefully this one will last past the reunion show.

Stay tuned…