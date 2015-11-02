Earlier this year Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, the remaining members of the girl group known as TLC, asked fans to donate to a kickstarter campaign so that they could complete their final album without label assistance.

The duo initially sought $150,000 but ended up raising over $430,000 as fans graciously supported their project, which they planned to release by October 2015.

Well… here we are in November and there’s been no talk of the album, leading fans to question TLC members online about the situation. T-Boz responded yesterday and the backlash will go down in internet history…

As the net buzzed about TLC’s album being a no-show, someone inquired about the situation to T-Boz directly and all hell broke loose when she told the fan to ‘call kickstarter and tell em yo give it bk’...

T-Boz response sparked a huge backlash and now fans feel that she and Chilli totally duped them into donating to the campaign. Where’s the album yo? Why haven’t fans who donated been updated on the process?? What’s the hold up?? It’s not like they’re busy doing much of anything else.

Whatever the case, ‘Black Twitter’ responded to T-Boz’s flippant comment by creating the #TLCisGoingToJailParty hashtag and hilariously dragged them all night long…

And the #TLCisGoingToJailParty continues…