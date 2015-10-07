There’s been a whole lotta shenanigans going on about this Andrew Caldwell/Kordell Stewart situation!

First Caldwell, best known for being ‘Deliver-t’ from being gay earlier this year, goes on a radio show to proclaim that he’s dated several NFL athletes, including ‘Kordell Stewart’ (click HERE if you missed that), then days later Kordell hits the net proclaiming that he’s totally heterosexual…

[READ: Kordell Stewart Responds to Andrew ‘I’m Not Gay No More’ Caldwell’s Accusations…]

Well things often come in threes and this week, our friends over at TheShadeRoom got in touch with Caldwell and it seems he’s had a change of heart.

Caldwell retracted his statement about Kordell Stewart and said he didn’t know him and made it up. Hmmm (side eye) Word on the street is he was encouraged by a TV network to create a story for a possible show he was working on. What a waste of a whole gallon of tea just for him to be making it up!

Not surprising. Caldwell seems to be a complete fraud anyway…

More details + listen to Andrew Caldwell’s retraction statement below…



AUDIO: Andrew Caldwell Retracts Statement & Apologizes to Kordell

In the audio above obtained exclusively by TheShadeRoom, Andrew ‘I’m Not Gay No More’ Caldwell states that he was not coerced or threatened and wants to retract the statements he made about Kordel. He then makes the following statement:

I want to personally apologize to Kordell Stewart for mentioning his name and making false accusations.

Caldwell goes on to admit that he doesn’t even know Kordell Stewart and issues the following apology:

Well Kordell, from my heart… I do apology. I’m sincerely sorry and I will not be going on any interviews and I will not be mentioning your name at all. I ask you to forgive me and I apologize for anything that I’ve done to you.

Welp… there you have it! I guess Andrew Caldwell no longer has to worry about Kordell suing him not that he’s issued his public apology.

What do you think of Caldwell’s retraction??