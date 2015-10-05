Plot twist. Kordell Stewart, the retired NFL baller who was once married to Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is being called out by Andrew Caldewll (Remember him? Mr. ‘I am DeeeLivert! I don’t like mens no mo’?).

While it’s no secret that Kordell has battled gay rumors almost his entire football career (click here to read more about that), and even battled the rumors again during his short stint on the popular reality show along side his now ex-wife, he has publicly and vehemently denied that he has homosexual tendencies.

Well they say that what’s done in the dark comes out in the light and Andrew Caldwell is officially spilling tea in his latest interview where he claims that prior to his ‘Delivery,’ Caldwell had multiple affairs with Atlanta’s pastors and NFL players. One of which was Kordell Stewart while the he was still married to Porsha.

Details + watch full interview below…

VIDEO: ANDREW CALDWELL IM NOT GAY NO MORE STOPS BY THE SHAKEUP MORNING SHOW

(Fast forward to the 14:30 mark to hear Andrew’s account of his affair with Kordell)

In the interview above, Andrew Caldwell spills ALL the tea about the freak-fest that is Holy Convocation, and talks about how the Lord took away his desire for “mens” after he had multiple affairs with Atlanta’s pastors and NFL players, including Porsha Williams’ ex-husband, Kordell Stewart while the two were still married.

“I dated Kordell,” he said in an interview with The ShakeUP Morning Show, noting that they slept together only once buy that Kordell looked out for him afterward. “I had everything that Porsha got… I had bags, purses, cars. I’m in a Jaguar right now. Honey, did you see that Jaguar over there?”

Caldwell also shares his thoughts on Porsha Williams, calling her a ‘golddigger’ and explaining how he doesn’t like her because he knows that was why she married Kordell and became his ‘beard’.

Meanwhile, Kordell is facing the wrath of the internet after Caldwell’s startling revelation…

