In news that you probably could care less about, Ciara‘s boyfriend, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, recently shared some intimate details about their relationship.

The cute couple have shared family time with each other’s kids and quality time with terminally ill children (click HERE if you missed that) but there’s at one thing Wilson admits they have NOT shared…. s.e.x.

Wilson spilled that tea during a seemingly innocuous Q&A session with San Diego pastor Miles McPherson last Sunday (July 5), revealing that he and CiCi, who have been dating since late April, have decided to practice abstinence for religious reasons.

Details + video of Wilson’s interview below…

VIDEO: Russell Wilson Speaks on Abstaining From Sex w/Ciara

In the video above, Russell Wilson speaks very highly of Ciara and even reveals details about their 5 month relationship. He tells the pastor that he is dedicated to his faith and that God told him to refrain from sex with his newfound love.

I met this girl named Ciara who is the most beautiful woman inthe world. She is everything I ever wanted. I remember when she was on tour, and I was looking at her in the mirror, and God spoke to me. He said, ‘I need you to lead her.’

He goes on to say:

I told her, ‘What would you do if we took all that “extra stuff” off the table, and just did it Jesus’ way?'” the quarterback continued, clarifying that yes, he was “talking about sex.”

Wilson said the 29-year-old singer “completely agreed,” though he admitted that refraining from sex wasn’t easy and still is a challenge.

“I ain’t gonna lie to y’all now — I need you to pray for us,” he told the congregation. “I know y’all have seen her on the screen. If there’s a 10, she’s a 15.” (source)

Last but not least, Wilson states that if you can really love someone without that (meaning sex), then that means you can really love them.

For the record, I think it’s admirable that the couple is taking time to get to know each other before bumping skins. Ciara may have finally found herself a good man… or if those vicious internet rumors are true, a good Gay man.

Whatever the case, if she’s happy in a sexless relationship that’s all that matters.

What do you think about Wilson’s relationship revelation?