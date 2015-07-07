kandi-burruss-phaedra-2017 #RHOA Kandi Burruss ‘Claps Back’ At Phaedra Parks + Calls Porsha Williams a ‘Puppet’…

#RHOA Kandi Burruss ‘Claps Back’ At Phaedra Parks + Calls Porsha Williams a ‘Puppet’…

kim-burrell-andrew-caldwell-1 OPEN POST: Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Blasted After ‘Anti-Gay’ Sermon + Her Unapologetic Response… [FULL VIDEO]

OPEN POST: Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Blasted After ‘Anti-Gay’ Sermon + Her Unapologetic Response… [FULL VIDEO]

joseline-stevie Instagram Flexin: Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Post Baby Body + Stevie J. Shares 1st Look At Bonnie Bella… (PHOTOS)

Instagram Flexin: Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Post Baby Body + Stevie J. Shares 1st Look At Bonnie Bella… (PHOTOS)