Mariah Carey claims that she’s the victim of disgruntled staff after a video of her schreeching through her performance has gone viral.

Carey hit the stage for the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday evening and she wowed the crowed with her stellar vocals… but apparently the REAL (less than stellar) vocals were disguised by savvy audio technicians to make her sound great.

Somehow, video of Mariah’s REAL vocals surfaced online and she’s blaming those same techs for the leak!

Details below…

According to the NYDailyNews, sources close to Mariah Carey’s widely panned NBC tree-lighting performance at 30 Rock believe disgruntled techies are to blame for leaking a vocals-only recording of her woeful Wednesday night appearance. The motive? Revenge!

Production workers attached to the NBC broadcast were upset that Carey kept them waiting three hours in the winter cold Tuesday night, and ultimately failing to show for a taping of her Christmas performance. That number was supposed to air on Wednesday’s broadcast. The network and the diva were left with no choice but to take their chances with a live performance of Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas.” Producers did their best to cover her awful appearance with sophisticated audio mixing that seemingly took advantage of good backup singers and musicians as well as the audience cheering. But on Thursday morning, a track of just Carey’s voice, screeching through the holiday tune sans musical accompaniment, hit the Internet.

Sources close to the production say Mariah’s claims are preposterous and that it’s her own fault that her vocals sound a mess!

“It’s really hard to leak ‘just’ audio,” snickers a source close to the production. “Mariah is blaming producers for leaking her audio track. She believes they did it to punish her for not showing up to taping the day before the live event!” Carey’s reps denies any network involvement in the leaked audio and tells us that because Mariah used a wireless mic, anyone in attendance could have recorded the isolated track. She added, “She preformed beautifully.” NBC reps did not reply to a request for comment.

For the record, Mariah’s vocals sounded BAD… real bad and it has many asking has she lost ‘it’??

I dunno. You be the judge! Check out the two versions below… the first video is what Mariah sound like IN REAL LIFE and the 2nd is what the audience heard after the ‘clean up’.

As for Mariah’s excuse for being a no show for Tuesday’s taping, she blames Nick Cannon.

Sources have blamed the singer’s estranged hubby Nick Cannon’s legal team for keeping her tied up in custody talks.

Who should take the ‘blame’ for Mariah’s bad singing?

Mariah? The disgruntled techs?… or Nick Cannon!?