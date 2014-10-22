lust

It’s only been a few weeks since Fantasia Barrino met the man of her dreams but it certainly doesn’t take long forlove to bloom.

We all know that Fantasia’s been a bit unlucky in love over the past few years. After going through an on again off again romance with her married baby daddy, Fantasia has finally found a love that she feels is meant to last forever.

After only a few weeks of dating, Tasia’s new boo got her name tatted on his chest AND word on the curb is that the two lovebirds have already jumped the broom…

Details + photos below…

Fantasia posted the photo above as she cleverly showed off her new ring on instagram. She also posted a pic of her hubby’s new tattoo and thanked the artist who brought the vision to life:

Notice in the both photos, both Fantasia and Kendall Taylor are rocking rings on their left hand and according to online sources, the pair are in fact married!

Globe Magazine reports:

Sources say Fantasia, 30, mom of daughter Zion, 13, and son Dallas, 2, knew 34-year-old Kendall Taylor less than three weeks when she wed the Charlotte, N.C., hunk. Sources say Taylor, who mentors guys in trouble with the law, was busted with a weapon in high school when he was 16. He was convicted and put on probation – and was convicted four years later for beating a woman. In 2003, the felon was convicted on a weapons charge and nailed for drug possession in 2007. He was put behind bars. But Taylor, father of a 19-year-old son, says he found religion in prison and turned his life around.

Welp… I’m actually happy for Fantasia and I hope she made the right decision. She seems happier these days and I guess that’s all that matters.

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!

How do you feel about Fantasia marrying her boo after only a few weeks?

Smart move or dumb decision?