Tammy Rivera of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta shared the photo above of she and her hubby, Waka Flocka Flame via her instagram account, stating:

‘Daddy’s home now. #MeetTheFlockas #LHHATL

In the pic, Waka can be seen holding what appears to be a 9mm handgun…. but what do I know?

For the record, Tammy got sucker punched by a ‘coked up’ Joseline Hernandez during the Love & Hip Hop Season 3 Reunion (click HERE if you missed that), and many speculate that the ‘Flockas’ could be sending a crucial message to Joseline and/or Stevie J. in the now deleted photo.

Check out the unedited version under the cut…

What do you think of Tammy & Waka’s instagram message?