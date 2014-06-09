Kandi’s Wedding spin off aired it’s 2nd episode last night (June 8, 2014).

Last week’s show beat out the ratings of both NeNe Leakes’ and Kim Zolciak’s Bravo wedding series, drawing 2.4 million viewers during it’s premiere episode.

Kandi’s Wedding show’s opening numbers were reportedly the best opening of any Bravo spinoff wedding show to date!

This week, we continue our voyeuristic view of Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s trip to the altar with 23 days left and counting til the big day.

Kandi’s Dad has agreed to officiate the wedding and is getting close with his new son in-law, while Mama Joyce is still on the warpath, and Kandi is dealing with the repercussions of Mama Joyce referring to Todd’s Mom & Dad and a ‘prostitute’ and a ‘pimp’ last week.

Recap + watch episode #2 of ‘Kandi’s Wedding’ below…

Kandi’s ‘Coming to America’ Wedding is chugging right along and while her inexperienced wedding planners are complaining each step of the way, it seems that things may be coming together soon.

So far, Kandi has chosen a location, an officiant (her Dad), a wedding singer (Musiq Soulchild), and her dress is being graciously completed by Desiginer Reco Chapple, who spoke about it in Part 2 of our one on one (which you can view HERE).

When Kandi meets with her Dad to square away the details of her wedding day, she hashes out a few issues and it seems the story he tells about his absence during her childhood is way different than the one Kandi heard from Mama Joyce.

Apparently Mama Joyce told Kandi that her Dad didn’t come around because he was a cheater and a had another family but ‘Daddy Kandi’ says… ‘that was a lie!’ (Maury voice).

Kandi’s Dad reveals that Mama Joyce’s sisters got in the middle of their relationship and that he came home one day and THEY (the sisters) had changed the locks on HIS house.

[Sidebar: It sounds like ‘relationship meddling’ runs in Kandi’s family!]

Daddy Kandi also revealed that there was a restraining order on him that prevented him from coming around, but whatever the case, he’s here now and wants to make their relationship work.

On the flip side, Mama Joyce swears on her dead son’s grave (her words… not mine) that she’s telling the truth about Daddy Kandi’s lack of interest.

Apollo Nida makes a special appearance as he helps Todd get in shape for his big Day.

Todd asks Apollo to be a groomsman and he accepts he also asks Nida his opinion about signing a pre-nub and he states,

“I just signed it. I didn’t even read it. I had just got out of prison and I didn’t want anything. You’re in a different situation than me so you should do it differently. Have an attorney look over it… “

Apollo explained his advice in our recent one on one…

In the final scene this week, Mama Joyce meets Kandi and Todd at The Kandi Factory to discuss the

Her first question? ‘Who’s gonna pay for all of it?’ *sigh*

While it’s customary for the parents of the bride to pay for it, Mama Joyce says she had no part in picking the groom, so she’s not getting out her checkbook.

She also baulks when Kandi asks her to give her away, stating, ‘That’s asking a lot. Let your Daddy do it… ‘

[Sidebar: The Mama Joyce drama is getting a bit old… but I guess without it, there would be no drama at all. ]

Kandi hit instagram recently to offset the criticism her mom has received from her behavior, stating:

That being said… the episode ends with Todd & Mama Joyce in a head to head confrontation and if we didn’t know the wedding already proceeded, we’d be wondering IF Todd would even go through with it.

What did you think of episode #2 of ‘Kandi’s Wedding’?