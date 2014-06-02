Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her new hubby, Todd Tucker make a picture perfect couple on their wedding day!

The couple couple married back in April (click HERE if you missed that), but their road to the altar was documented on camera in a new wedding special for Bravo.

‘Kandi’s Wedding’ aired it’s first episode last night and as expected, there were a few tears and quite a bit of drama.

While Mama Joyce’s antics are a given, there’s also issues concerning Kandi’s choice of wedding theme to her wedding planners’ complete lack of experience in planning weddings.

Also, as Kandi’s wedding dress designer Reco Chapple pointed out in Part 2 of our one on one interview, there’s also going to be a bit of drama surrounding her wedding gown.

Watch episode 1 of ‘Kandi’s Wedding’ below…

First, Kandi wants a ‘Coming to America’ themed wedding, that shouldn’t be an issue considering she’s got the dough to make it happen… but wait.

Kandi may be a millionaire but she’s thrifty and she wants her ‘theme’ wedding to be inexpensive.

She wants live animals… and a slew of other things for her ‘Coming to America’ wedding and her assistants (aka her friends that she hired as assistants) are in charge of planning it all and none of them have wedding planning experience.

Episode 1 begins the countdown to Kandi’s big day and she only has 5 weeks to get it all together.

5 weeks to plan the day…. 5 weeks to get a customized gown. 5 weeks. That’s it!

Kandi wants her friend, designer Reco Chapple to design the dress but he doesn’t specialize in wedding dresses.

No problem though! Reco plans to make Kandi’s gown and also the dresses for her eight bridesmaids…. in 5 weeks! He seems confident, so who knows? He also offers to give Kandi all of the dresses for free as her wedding gift.

Mama Joyce and ‘The Aunts’…

Mama Joyce and the aunts go out for lunch. Mama Joyce makes some rude comments about Todd’s parents and then claims that Todd isn’t looking out for Kandi’s best interests since he let her gain weight.

Aunt Bertha makes a good point when she says that Oprah’s a ‘big girl’ and that her boo Stedman doesn’t seem to mind it. Also, for the record, Kandi looks like she’s LOST weight to me…. but whatev.

Later, Mama Joyce comes over and preaches self-love when Kandi makes comments about her own weight, but that front doesn’t last for long as Mama Joyce can’t keep her own opinions at bay.

We all know that the wedding eventually goes smoothly, but it’s a rough road getting there. Kandi shares her trip and she also shares her emotions as she sheds a few tears along the way.

What did you think of episode 1 of ‘Kandi’s Wedding’…