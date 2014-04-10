Comedian Jack Vale shot a video a few months ago of a ‘social media experiment’ to prove that many of us post way too much personal information online.

One can learn a lot about a random stranger simply based on information posted via Instagram, Twitter and/or Facebook and Vale’s video is solid proof that a lil snooping can go a very long way!

Random strangers were shocked when a stranger (Vale) walked up to them and casually mentioned facts only they would know (ie hey it’s your birthday… or did you just eat chicken?).

If you post your every meal… your every whereabout… your every ‘everything’ online, you might think twice and may even change your privacy settings after watching this.

Check out Vale’s ‘Social Media Experiment’ video below…

After viewing the video, I have to admit that I’ll think twice about posting certain things on social media.

Hell… everything I do is online, so I have to unplug every now and then anyway.

What did you think of the ‘social media experiment’?

Do you monitor your posting habits, or are you ok with the privacy risks involved with sharing ALL of your personal thoughts, habits and/or information online?