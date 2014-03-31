It’s official! In just a few days Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will finally be a married ‘housewife’!

Kandi and several of her close friends partied the night away in celebration of her last few days of freedom.

Monyetta Shaw (Hollywood Exes), Porsha Stewart Williams, Phaedra Parks, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and more all joined the ‘housewife’ during her bachelorette party, held at Atlanta’s Compound nightclub last Saturday night (March 29, 2014).

More photos from Kandi’s celebration + information on her ‘celebrity’ bridesmaids below…

Kandi & Porsha bust a move on the dance floore…

Porsha is clearly getting the most out of her new boobs!

[Sidebar: Word on the curb is that Porsha’s African dictator boyfriend invested in her new physique… CLICK HERE if you missed that tea.]

Phaedra Parks rocked out in yellow leather…

Monyetta Shaw (Ne-Yo’s ex) was fashionably posted up in colorful Louboutin’s…

Lovely ladies celebrate Kandi’s upcoming wedding…

Just FYI… Kandi’s wedding, which will be taped for her wedding special, includes several of her celebrity friends.

Burruss’ ‘Bride-maids’ include her good friend singer Fantasia, ex-Xscape band mate Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, fellow RHOA star Phaedra Parks and her BFF/rumored ‘sisterwife’ Karmon.

For the record, Kandi’s non-celebrity bestfriend Tan is her matron of honor and her bff Kwame Waters (who was featured alongside Kandi on The Kandi Factory) will stand beside her as her ‘maid/man of honor’.

Congrats again to the successful entrepreneur on her upcoming nuptials!!

Will you be tuning in to experience Kandi’s drama-filled road to the altar?

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLpics

