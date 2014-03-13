Word on the curb is that Porsha Stewart Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is dating a high-profile African dictator’s son named Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Porsha’s ‘new boo’ is the son of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who happens to be the President of Equatorial Guinea since 1979.

Reportedly Porsha’s ‘new love’ has been treating her to lots of expensive gifts like several pairs of designer shoes & purses and even a luxury car.

But wait! While the world throws shade at Kenya Moore, who’s ‘African Prince’ is still pretty much invisible, the REAL TEA is that Porsha’s new boo has a girlfriend who happens to be a well known American actress and she’s not too happy about Porsha’s PR stunt the newly divorce ‘housewife’ running around with her boo!

[Sidebar: So Kordell is dating a lesbian and Porsha is pretending to date an African dictator? *sigh* Those two shoulda just stayed together!]

According to TMZ,

Mbasogo (the father) is known as one of Africa’s most brutal and corrupt rulers — not only for having his predecessor executed and political opponents tortured, but for pillaging his own country’s oil wealth … while its people live in abject poverty. And his son is reaping the benefits — living like a king in Malibu and all around the world. We’re told Mangue (the son) has been showering Porsha with expensive gifts for the last month — Louboutin shoes, Chanel … even a Rolls Royce — and Porsha has been posting photos of the gifts on Instagram.

Apparently Mbasogo (the son) didn’t tell his new girlfriend about his girlfriend… or vice versa because his current lady love, actress Tamala Jones, sent a VERY PUBLIC message to Porsha a few moments ago, stating:

So far, there have been no photos of Porsha and her new man, but a someone sent over plenty of Tamala spending time with the man she’s claiming online…

After being called out on the failed PR stunt, Porsha finally came clean and issued a statement to EOnline, admitting it was all a stunt to drum up interest in her new single.

The TMZ report is completely false! I do not know Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, nor have I ever dated him. When there is someone special in my life whom I wish to share I will let you all know. It has been rumored that I am dating many people. I am not focused on dating at the moment but rather the debut of my new single, “Flatline” available on Itunes on March 17th.

I guess desperate times call for desperate measures. Especially since Porsha got next to nothing in her divorce settlement from Kordell.

[READ: Porsha Stewart Got NO Major Assets in Divorce Settlement… ]

If you care, you can CLICK HERE to listen to Porsha’s new single.

What do you think of Porsha’s failed PR stunt?