Atlanta-based rapper Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat is headed back to court!

[FLASHBACK: Mugshot Mania: DaBrat Jailed for Assault… ]

The SoSoDef standout was just released from prison a few years back after serving time for a club altercation in Atlanta back in 2007.

[READ: DaBrat Back From 3 Year ‘Vacation’ (PHOTOS)]

Fast forward to 2014 and now DaBrat faces a civil suit filed by Shayla Stevens, the victim in the 2007 case, who is seeking damages for her physical injuries.

Details below…

According to the AJC, a civil lawsuit ha been filed in Cobb County Superior Court against DaBrat and jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 24th.

The Atlanta rapper, who is accused of breaking a rum bottle over an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader’s head during a 2007 Halloween party altercation, now faces civil claims alleging that her actions caused Shayla Stevens “permanent facial scarring, neurological impairment and severe mental pain.”

Stevens’ attorneys released the following statement earlier today (February 19, 2014):

Ms. Stevens suffered permanent damage to her face including possible neurological damage, forcing her to relinquish her duties with the Atlanta Falcons and to give up a budding acting career with an appearance on Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’ television show.

Stevens was an employee at Jermaine Dupri’s now defunct ‘Studio 72’ nightspot, which was located just outside of Atlanta.

Stevens filed her first civil suit back in 2009 against both Jermaine & DaBrat (click HERE if you missed that). In it, she claimed Dupri, a promoter named Joseph London and security personnel all failed to protect her from Da Brat during the altercation, which occurred at Halloween party October of 2007. (Da Brat’s Halloween mugshot)

No word on the outcome of that case, but I suspect JD may have quietly settled out of court.

At any rate, the case is moving forward against Da Brat this week.

At the time of the altercation, DaBrat was riding high on the success of her rap career. She holds the title of the first female rapper to sell 1 million copies of an album, for 1994’s “Funkdafied,” which was on Dupri’s Atlanta-based So So Def imprint.

Can Da Brat ever reclaim her rap throne?

What do you think of this civil suit against her?